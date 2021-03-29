John Robert Blevins, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert Blevins, 69, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born July 6, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James M. and the late Katherine (Appleton) Blevins.



John was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

He was employed as a machinist at Allen Aircraft for 15 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

John enjoyed golfing, swimming, going to casinos, race cars and motorcycles. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State fan.



He is survived by his son, James (Catie Macklem) Blevins of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; daughter, Bethany Blevins of Daytona Beach, Florida; sister, Diane (Sam) Baker of Warren, Ohio; fiancée, Tina Seders and granddaughters, Chloe and Callie.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Blevins.



Per John’s request, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John, please visit our floral store.