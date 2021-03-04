John R. Montgomery, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Montgomery, 93, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born November 12, 1927, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Clifford Montgomery and the late Cloy (Stephens) Montgomery.



On July 27, 1956, he married the former Phyllis Keifer and they have shared 64 years of marriage.



John was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was employed as a shop foreman at Warren Electric for years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during WWII, where he served as Seaman First Class.



John was a member of VFW Post #1090 and a lifetime member of Army Navy Union Garrison #426.



He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Montgomery of Warren, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.



Per his wishes, no services or visitation will be held.



Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



The family requests that material contributions be made to Warren VFW Post #1090, in his memory.

