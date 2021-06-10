John R. Kern, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Kern, 78, of Champion, OH passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home.



He was born March 22, 1943, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George W. and the late Josephine (Fordyce) Kern.



John graduated from high school and went on to work for ITT Grinnell Corporation until its closing in 1985 and then he worked at Davies Can Company until he became disabled in 1995.

John enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Kern of Champion, Ohio, whom he married March 20, 1964; two sons, Robert Kern and John F. (Cathy) Kern both of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian, Brett (Brianna) and Heidi Kern; step-grandson, Brandon Clark; great-grandchildren, Easton, Brantley and Mark Jr. and sister, JoAnn (Robert) Martin of Holland, Michigan.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Wilson; and a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Kern.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the Champion Fire Department, in his memory.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.