John R. Hricik, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Hricik, 63, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 3, 1955 in Cleveland, the son of Lillian M. Hricik.

John was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was employed as an electrician with APTIV Services, formerly Delphi Packard Electric in Warren, for the past 25 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

John was a member of IUE-CWA Local 717 in Warren and the Leavittsburg Fish and Game Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and traveling.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Klara C. Hricik of Cleveland. He also leaves behind a close cousin who was more of a sister, Nancy Pierce, of Warren, with whom he was raised and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the funeral home.

