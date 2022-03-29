FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Gibbs, 70, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 16, 1951, in Greene Township, Ohio, a son of the late Donald and Wilma (Harvey) Gibbs.

John loved sports, mowing lawn, hunting and was a volunteer fireman in Greene Township, but above all he loved spending time with this family.

He is survived by his siblings, Helen Schrewing of Chardon, Ohio, Lloyd Gibbs of Orwell, Ohio, Grover Gibbs of Farmdale, Ohio, sister, Claudia Reel of Cortland, Ohio, Ralph Gibbs of Bristolville, Ohio, Milo (Louise) Gibbs of Farmdale, Ohio, Kay Wildman of Champion, Ohio and Russell (Deborah) Gibbs of Cortland, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greene Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

