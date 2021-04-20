John R. Blankenship, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Blankenship, 74, of Warren, died early Saturday evening, April 17, at the Hospice House in Poland.



He was born June 5, 1946 in Coalton, West Virginia, a son of the late Charles H. and Alice M. (Reilly) Blankenship.



John worked in a sawmill for most of his adult life.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War.



He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, NASCAR and watching western movies. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



John is survived by a brother, Willard “Bill” (Arbutus) Blankenship and a sister, Bernice (Harvey) Yeager, both of Maryland. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and his special niece, Stacie Comer of Warren, who cared for him.



Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by four sisters, Lillian Scott, Pauline Crozier, Phyllis Scott and Karen Neaves.



In keeping with his wishes cremation will take place and there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



John’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the Warren VA and the staff at the Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care during his illness.



Arrangements for Mr. Blankenship are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

