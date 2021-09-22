John Petrunia, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Francis Petrunia, 79, passed away unexpectedly at home, Monday, September 20, 2021.

He was born November 1, 1941, in Warren, the son of Joseph and Anne Petrunia.

John was a 1959 graduate of Greene High School. John was a U.S. Army veteran. He then went on to graduate from Kent State University in 1973, with a Bachelor’s Degree.

He retired from Delphi Packard in 2003. He later went on to work at Hillside Rehabilitation Center and retired just recently in 2021.

On September 16, 1972, John married the former Margie Kossivas and they shared 49 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together.

John was a caring and loving father, husband, grandfather, brother and son. He touched everyone’s lives that were fortunate enough to have met him. John will be remembered for his hard work, generosity and integrity.

He was always very active in the community and volunteered his time willingly. He was a youth baseball coach, a Cub Master and PTO president. John went on to become the Lakeview Athletic Booster President. He was a Cortland City Council member and a Democratic Precinct Committee Member. He has always been very involved in Lakeview Athletic Sports. John was an active member of St. Roberts Church in Cortland.

John loved watching the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed sailing and even built some of his boats. He loved going to the casinos and visiting Las Vegas with his wife. He also enjoyed reading and completing crossword puzzles. He was very skilled and handy around the house. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren.

John will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his wife, Margie Petrunia; his three sons, Jim (Dana) Petrunia, Dan Petrunia and Tom Petrunia; his siblings, Joe (Joyce) Petrunia, Bob Petrunia, Don (Dorothy) Petrunia; his sister-in-law, Nancy Petrunia and sister, Marian (Paul) Nalepa. He will also be missed by his three grandchildren, Quinn, Reid and Owen Petrunia; many nieces and nephews and his furry grandchildren, Lexi and Jackson, will miss him as well.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anne Petrunia; his brothers, David and George and sister-in-law, Elizabeth.

Friends and family may show their respects during the calling hours at Carl W. Hall between the hours of 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021. Also from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Roberts Bellarmine Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021, before the Mass.

Services will be held at St. Roberts Bellarmine Church on Saturday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Petrunia please visit our Tribute Store.