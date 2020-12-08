John P. Sekerak, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Sekerak, Sr., of Warren, died early Monday morning, December 7, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre in Warren.

He was born July 20, 1932, in Warren, a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Hopko) Sekerak.

John was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and also attended the Salem School of Technology.

He was a tool and die maker with the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for many years, retiring in February, 1988.

On September 22, 1951, he married the former Joanne M. McDonald. They shared 58 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death May 1, 2010.

John served in the Army National Guard from 1951-1962 as a Sgt. First Class.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, crossword puzzles, reading about sports and traveling.

He is survived by his three children, John P. (Debra) Sekerak, Jr. of Howland, David (Barbara) Sekerak of Niles and Lisa Marie Sekerak of Naples, Florida. He also leaves behind a brother, George Sekerak of Howland; a sister, Bettianne Diles of Braceville; three granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his father, Michael Yagodich; a daughter, Kathleen Sekerak and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael (Barbara) Sekerak, Jr. and Robert (Ann) Sekerak.

In keeping with the wishes of the family there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.

John will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

Arrangements for Mr. Sekerak are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

