John O. Hardman, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John O. Hardman, 82, of Champion, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 14, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late, John H. Hardman and the late, Blanche M. (Van Etten) Hardman.

On June 23, 1962, he married the former, Virginia Davis and they spent the last 58 years together.

John was a 1956 graduate from Champion High School. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1960 from Kent State University and served in the Army Reserves.

He retired as Treasurer from Trumbull Savings.

John was a lifetime member of Champion Presbyterian Church, where he served as trustee, Deacon, and Elder.

He was also a member of the Lions Club in Warren and was an NRA member.

John was an avid Mexican Revolution artifact collector and enjoyed going to flea markets.

John’s loving memory will be cherished by his wife, Virginia Hardman of Champion, Ohio; daughters, Susan (John) Ford of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Debra (Mark) Mikkola of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Janice (Mike Stredney) Hardman of Warren, Ohio and two grandchildren, Emily and Nathan Ford, both of Kent, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Champion Presbyterian Church, where Pastor David R. Black will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Thursday, July 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Due to the current health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing should be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH.

Friends and family can send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Champion Presbyterian Church or the Warren Lions Club, in his memory.

