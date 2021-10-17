John M. Malone, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Malone, Jr., 71, of Champion, died early Saturday morning, October 16, 2021 at his residence following a long battle with lung cancer.

He was born April 29, 1950 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a son of the late John M. and Martha V. (Simmons) Malone.

John was a 1968 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and worked as a firefighter with the Warren Fire Department for 34 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Reserves, having served during the Vietnam War.

He married the former Helen M. Long on April 24, 1996. They shared 25 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

John was a member of the Royal Order of Moose #186 of Warren for over 40 years and he was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Besides his wife, John is survived by two children, Leanne Robinson of Howland and John (Dana) Malone III of Hadley, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind three step-children, Jeanette Klingensmith of Warren, Brenda McAllister of Champion and Joseph Frank of Bazetta; a brother, James Malone; two sisters, Rebecca Sue Malone of Hubbard and Roberta (Andy) McGee of Niles; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Jay and Jeffrey Malone and a sister, Elizabeth Malone.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements for Mr. Malone are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.