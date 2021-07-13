John Lester Airgood, Jr., Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Lester Airgood, Jr., 50, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home.



He was born March 2, 1971, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John L. Airgood, Sr. and Hazel V. (Henry) Crowder.



John was a 1990 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He installed flooring and enjoyed working on cars.

John was an avid Steelers fan and was known for his French fries and chili. He loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his mother, Hazel V. (Henry) Crowder of Bristolville, Ohio; children, Destiny Faith Airgood, John L. (Juliet Marie) Airgood III, Joseph Lee Airgood, Tia Tylor Airgood and Javin James Airgood; stepmother, Lori Airgood; siblings, Donald Eugene (Traci) Airgood, Jonnie Lou Billig, John E. Airgood, Adam Troy Airgood, Laurie Ann (Keith) Sohn and Catherine Irene Airgood; and fifteen nieces and nephews.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ronald Crowder.



Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where his close friend Pastor Ralph Hearn will officiate.



Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

