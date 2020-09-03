John L. Maus, Sr., Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Maus, Sr., 80, of Champion, passed away Tuesday evening, September 1, surrounded by his loving family, at his residence.

He was born March 28, 1940 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Lewis B. and Margaret N. (Bunn) Maus.

John was employed as plant manager for Dietrich Industries in Warren for more than 31 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in active duty from 1963-64 and his reserve obligation until 1969.

On April 27, 2003, John married the former Nancy A. Hatch. They shared 17 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

He was a member of the St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, hunting and fishing. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Besides his wife, John is survived by three children, Teresa L. (Dale) Flynn of Aurora, Ohio, John L. (Tina Boylen) Maus, Jr. of Ravenna and Sara (Chuck) Elmore of Champion. He also leaves behind a brother, Robert (Carol) Maus of Tyrone, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Jane (Rich) Burkey of Middlefield, and Jean Gallaher of Ormond Beach, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Charity Hatch and seven grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary, Sophia, Macairee, Logan, Carly and Brady.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a stepson, Paul Hatch.

Due to the current public health situation, a private family memorial Mass is being planned for in the near future at St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

Nancy and the kids would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to their many family and friends who’ve supported them through John’s illness with all of the visits, cards, prayers and dinners.

Arrangements for Mr. Maus are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: