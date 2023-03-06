

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Dorsey, 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 4, 2023, surrounded by his family at Select Specialty Care after a lengthy illness. His pain and suffering are no more and he is walking in the Glory of all that is good in the Kingdom of Heaven.

John was born August 15, 1945, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, the son of the late Harold Eugene Dorsey and Kathleen June Armstrong.

He grew up in Warren and graduated in 1964 from Warren G. Harding.

John entered the Army on March 29, 1966. After tech school at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, he was stationed at Kaiserslautern, Germany for four months before going to Vietnam March 67-68. He proudly received the Army Commendation Medal for his duty in Vietnam.

After returning to Warren in March 1969, he resumed his employment at Republic Steel (LTV Steel then WCI Steel) and moved through the ranks of a crane operator, motor inspector, turn foreman, parts expediter, maintenance planner and the BOF maintenance area manager. He retired after 42 years service in 2007.

John had an enormous heart and believed a smile or kind word to a stranger could make a difference to brighten their day. He was a kindhearted loving gentleman who loved to joke and laugh and making others laugh up until his death. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, keeping a meticulous lawn, traveling, camping, riding motorcycles, and his hobbies were many. He loved history and watching the History Channel. John was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football and attended many games in South Bend; the PGA, NASCAR, the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State University Football.

John is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Harris Dorsey of Champion, whom he married June 27, 2000; his three children from a previous marriage, John Patrick (Katie) Dorsey of Boardman, Carah (Tony) Murphy of Boardman, and Jay (Heather) Dorsey of Niles; and his eight grandchildren. Their four dogs were constant lap companions and miss him dearly.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Select Specialty Care who provided compassion and care to John. He had several Angels there, and to the medical staff at TRMC ICU, who also showed such care.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Where family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren where cremation has taken place.