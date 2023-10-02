WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” R. Baronek, 88 of Warren Ohio, succumbed to his decades long battle with Parkinson’s on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Community Skilled Healthcare Center.

Jack was born in Warren, Ohio on September 26, 1935 to Ruth (Crozier) Baronek and John “Slim” Francis Baronek.

He was married to Doris (Bollinger) Baronek for 59 years until her passing in 2019.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in 1955.

Jack built the house where he lived in Howland, Ohio for 58 years. He had a passion for wood working and especially enjoyed making things for others. Jack enjoyed dancing, vintage cars, all things Elvis and old western movies. He always rooted for the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Jack was greatly entertained by scratch off tickets and going to casinos. He and Doris were fortunate to be able to take many vacations together through Moffit Tours. Jack found much joy in making others laugh and people were just naturally drawn to him.

Jack was a pipefitter for Republic Steel (LTV) for 30 years until his retirement. He moved on to become part of the Howland Schools custodial staff for ten years. Jack then worked part time with Clement’s Carpeting Service for five more years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris and two stepsiblings, Paul and Richard.

His memory will be carried on by his sons, John M. Baronek of Warren, Ohio and Mark (Theresa) Baronek of Heber City, Utah; two granddaughters, Stephanie (Buzz) Harmon of McMinnville, Oregon and Lindsey (Casey) Powers of Heber City, Utah and three great-grandchildren, Khloee, Zoe and Max, as well as all who knew him.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6,2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate, where visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a tribute gift in his name to the Parkinson’s Research Foundation web site (Parkinson.org) or by mail to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Condolences can be sent at www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.