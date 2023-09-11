WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Wargo, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Hospice House.

He was born October 9, 1948, in Windber, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Josephine (Verna) Wargo.

John retired from RG Steel.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling, going to the Warren Library, attending Champion school sporting events, and watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He was a member of Believers Church. John donated to church television ministry.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela L. Wargo of Warren, Ohio; children, Alexis (Vincent Garrett) Wargo of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, Alysia Wargo of Warren, Ohio, and Lt Col Adam (Deidra) Wargo of Abilene, Texas; siblings, Elizabeth (Bill Ross) Cantelmo, Theresa (Robert) Naylor, Cecilia Cummins, Delores Wargo, Concetta Pagley, Loretta (Fred) Estlack, and Daniel Wargo; and grandchildren, David, Christian, Kalli, and Eliza.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joanne Emery, Nancy Perko, Cynthia Miller, and Mary Wargo.

Private calling hours will be held for family.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Akron Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Hospital, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.