John Garcia Agne, Jr., Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Garcia Agne, Jr., 58, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 11, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late John Agne and Dolores (Dillon) Agne.

On October 28, 2006, he married the former Roberta Ketterer. They have shared 13 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and retired from Howmet (RMI Titanium) after 40 years of employment.

John was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 752.

He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Buckeyes, golf and NASCAR but above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Agne of Vienna, Ohio; children, Joyce (Anthony) Agne Jones of Vienna, Ohio, Rachel Agne of Vienna, Ohio and Emily Agne of Vienna, Ohio; siblings, Annette Majewski, Terri Fleming, Juana Stewart, Tasia Mazuk and Douglas Morris and grandsons, Anthony Patrick Jones, Jr. and Theodore John Jones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Richardson.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13 at the funeral home prior to services.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

Condolences sent to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

