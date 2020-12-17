John F. Fox, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Fox, 84, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born, November 11, 1936 in Marysville, Ohio, the son of the late George Andrew and Kathryn Gamble Fox.

John was retired from Trumco Insurance Agency, Inc., a company he founded in 1979.

As a youth he was an Eagle Scout and Lodge Chief of the Central Ohio Order of the Arrow. At Marysville High School, he played three sports and was elected three years as Class President. He attended Ohio State University, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, with an Insurance major. He was a proud member and Officer of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.

He was a participant in the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) and was recognized as a distinguished student for military and university academic achievement. Upon graduation he was commissioned as a U.S. Army Second Lieutenant.

While on active duty her married his college sweetheart, Gwendolyn K. Demchak in a military ceremony at Fort Benning, Georgia. They were preparing to celebrate their 56th anniversary when she unexpectedly died in June, 2016.

John was very active in his community. He retired following 24 years of service, as a Colonel, (O-6) in the Army Reserve. He served on numerous civic and business boards of directors, his favorite being the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. He was a fifty plus year member of Trumbull Country Club and the Warren Buckeye Club and a charter member of the Trumbull 100.

Mr. Fox was also a Past President and Director of the Independent Insurance Agents of Ohio and held the professional designations of Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Certified Insurance Consultant (CIC). In 1985 he was recognized as Ohio’s Outstanding Insurance Agent.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Fox of Wilmington, North Carolina and sister, Georgianna Vollrath of Marysville, Ohio.

He is survived by a son, Andrew F. and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Fox, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and their children, Drew (Annie) of Denver Colorado, Haley (fiancé, William Putnam) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Madison of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Ian of State College, Pennsylvania.

At his request there will be no calling hours. A private family service will be held at a time later determined.

Internment will be with his wife and daughter at Oakdale Cemetery in Marysville, Ohio.

Mr. Fox requested that any material contributions be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Great Trail Council, 4500 Hudson Drive Stow, OH 44224 or Trumbull 100, PO Box 1908, Warren, OH 44482.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

