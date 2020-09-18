John Edward Campbell, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Campbell, formerly of Bristolville, Ohio, age 88, of Lecanto, Florida, passed away at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River, Florida on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, November 26, 1931, John moved to a farm in Bristolville, Ohio during his formative years where he was raised and educated.

He graduated from Bristol High School in 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served over twenty years before retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant at Richards-Gebaur AFB, Missouri. John was also stationed in Austria, England, Kansas, Germany, and Illinois during his military career.

During his early years in the Air Force, while stationed at Tulln Air Base, Vienna, Austria he met and married his wife, Hilda Theresa Minarik, on August 19, 1955. They were married for 62 wonderful years prior to Hilda predeceasing John in 2017.

Subsequent to his military retirement, John worked for a time at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, Florida before moving back to O’Fallon, Illinois where he served another 13 years working as a Manpower Management Analyst in Federal Civil Service at Scott Air Force Base. John’s entire adult life and career is noteworthy in that it can be characterized as having been spent in diligent and honorable service to his country in various capacities.

In 1999, John left Illinois for warmer weather, deciding to relocate to Lecanto, Florida, where he lived until his passing.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida John enjoyed reading, spending time with friends and neighbors, and listening to country music. A big fan of country music, he had visited both Branson, Missouri and the Grand Old Opry in Nashville.

John is preceded in death by his father Edward, mother Virginia, wife Hilda, brother Richard, sister Marian and sister-in-law Donna.

Survivors include son Richard and daughter-in-law Fumika of Cleveland, Tennessee, brother Wesley Sr. of Bristolville, sister Janice and brother-in- law Patrick of Warren, sister-in -law Alice of Bristolville, brother-in-law Vernon, sister-in-law Elfi of Vienna, Austria, and grandchildren Joseph of Cleveland, TN and Alena of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Services with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio, where Pastor Jody Baker will officiate.

Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be held at the Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristolville, Ohio. All attendees are requested to wear masks and practice social-distancing.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Legion at legion.org.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 20, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

