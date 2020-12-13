John E. Cetrone, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Cetrone, Sr., 68, of Warren, passed away from Covid-19, following a successful double lung transplant, Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born June 14, 1952 in Warren, a son of Vincent Cetrone and Violet (Flask) Guzan.

John was a 1970 graduate of Howland High School and worked as a sales manager and business man most of his life. He was Vice-President of Eastwood Manufacturing and the owner of Warren Wholesale Motors.

He enjoyed boating, fishing and keeping up his yard. His greatest joy was being a family man and spending precious time with his wife, children and grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. He will be remembered for his sense of humor. Anyone he met he left a lasting impression, including those who cared for him at the Cleveland Clinic.

John is survived by his wife, the former Karen Davis, whom he married July 31, 1971. They shared 49 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He also leaves behind four children, John Cetrone, Jr. of Warren, Jill (Andrae) Alexander of Akron and Jennifer (DJ) Sferra and Jodi (Orlando) Cetrone, both of Warren; six siblings, Linda, Patricia, Kendra, Vincent, Lori and Loni and ten grandchildren, Kyle, Dominic, Marina, Mario, Kenneth, Gigi, Lorenzo, Arianna, Laisi and Avery.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services are pending.

John’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the ICU and Lung Transplant Teams at the Cleveland Clinic, for never giving up on him and becoming his proxy family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Cleveland Clinic, in John’s memory.