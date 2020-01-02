John David Zirkle, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Zirkle, 70, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Hospice House.

He was born March 19, 1949, in Philippi, West Virginia, the son of the late David and Mary Virginia (Overfield) Zirkle.

On August 15, 1992, he married the former Elaine M. Aigler. They have shared 27 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

John was a owner and mechanic at J&E Auto Repair for 19 years.

He was a member of Maranatha Church.

He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, riding his motorcycle and running his business.

John’s memory will be carried on by his wife, Elaine M. Zirkle of Newton Falls, Ohio; children, Sandy, Jim, Tom and Chris; sisters, Carolyn Fowler, Linda (Terry) Blaylock and Louise (Skip) Sandusky; sister-in-law, Kathy Zirkle; three granddaughters and one grandson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Pete and Michael Zirkle.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Maranatha Church, where Rev. Jeffrey Chapin will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Maranatha Church and also one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends and family may send condolences to John’s family by visiting carlwhall.com.

