WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dale Robertson, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born August 17, 1946, in Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania, the son of the late John D. Robertson and the late Jean A. (Rainey) Robertson.

On December 24, 2014, he married the former Linda Dugan.

He was a graduate of Swissvale High School in Pennsylvania. John was as a Professor at Kent State University for the last 27 years, teaching Philosophy.

John was a veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1964-1967.

John attended Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church. He was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge, Swissvale Moose Lodge, Hiberians, Rotary and numerous committees in Warren.

John enjoyed reading, watching black-and-white movies and loved the sunshine.

He is survived by his wife, Linda L. (Dugan) Robertson of Warren, Ohio; sons, Joshua (Brittany) Robertson of Kent, Ohio and Scott Maxwell of Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania; siblings, Gary of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Ron of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Johnny of Johnstown, P ennsylvania, Sean of Johnstown, P ennsylvania, Suzanne Sanders of Barberton, Ohio and Darcell Morrissey of Parma, Ohio; and grandchildren, Shannon, Colton, Genevieve, and Gieselle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph; and brother, Greg.

Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.