John D. Hembree, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Hembree, 76, of Warren, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his residence.

He was born March 16, 1945 in Clarksburg, Tennessee, a son of the late Ollie R. and Gertrude (Bowers) Hembree.

John was employed with the Champion Disposal Service for a time prior to retiring.

He enjoyed camping, playing Bingo and going to listen to country music bands. He also loved his dog, Toby and spending time with his family.

John is survived by two brothers; Henry Hembree, of Garrettsville, and Barry (Darlene) Hembree, of Warren; two sisters; Carolyn Dean and Gail Belknap, both of Garrettsville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by five brothers; Willard, Riley, Mickey, Billy and Robert Hembree; five sisters; Maude Hembree, Pearl Phillips, Dorothy Huntsman, Ruby Sapp and Lucille Burnett; and his dog, Princess.

Memorial services will be held 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

John will be laid to rest with his twin brother, Willard, in the Champion Township Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John D. Hembree please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.