John Badnek, Warren, Ohio – obit

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Badnek, 69, of Warren, Ohio, passed away, November 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 1, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph Badnek and Helen Paradinovic.

He married Rosie Kawecki Badnek on October 13, 2001. They were together for 30 years and Badnek affectionately referred to Rosie as, “Bride.”

John was a graduate of McDonald High School.

He was employed as a Union Committeeman for UAW Local 1117 at GM Fisher Body Fab Plant and retired in 2002 after 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served four years with the Marines, including one year in the Vietnam War.

John enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and gambling. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. John was known for saying, “Too bad God made me pretty, instead of rich” and he was quite the joker.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rosie Badnek of Warren, Ohio; children, Brian (Wendy) Kilgore of Manassas, Virginia, Jaclyn Badnek of Houston, Texas, Joseph (Erica Bice) Badnek of Houston, Texas and Nikyi Cortez and son of Girard, Ohio and brother, Joseph Badnek of Sterling, Virginia. He was lovingly known as “Pappy” to his grandchildren, Hunter and Jackson (Miguel) Badnek, Aadan McNutt, Reid Kilgore, Jessica Johns, Christopher Medzie and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Arianna, Evan and Lillie Johns.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin son, Johnny Badnek; stepdaughter, Dawn Smith and brother, Samuel Badnek. John’s intentions are to reunite with all passed loved ones in Heaven.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Reverend Thomas Badanjek will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.