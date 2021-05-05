John Andrew Kossivas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Andrew Kossivas, 74, came to rest Friday, April 30, 2021 unexpectedly at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



He was born March 7, 1947, in Warren, the son of the late Andrew J. and Helen D. Kossivas.



John was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was employed at ITT Grinnell Corporation prior to serving in the Army. He bravely served his country in the Vietnam War earning several medals of honor.



He had a quiet demeanor, but his love for his daughter and grandchildren was apparent. He had a caring heart and would do anything for his family. He enjoyed baseball, listening to Bob Dylan, as well as fishing.



John is survived by his daughter, Andrea (Jamie) Trina and grandchildren, Santino and Talia. He is also survived by sister Margie (John) Petrunia and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



The family requests that all memorials be sent to the Trumbull County Veteran Services at 253 E Market St., Warren 44481.



Private funeral services will be held.



Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.



Arrangements are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of John Andrew Kossivas, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.