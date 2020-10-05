John Allan Farrell, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Allan Farrell, 84, of Niles, passed away peacefully, early Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020.

He was born April 30, 1936, in Ithaca, New York, a son of James and Marian (Smith) Farrell and was the fifth child of eight.

John served in the U.S. Army from 1959 – 1961 and had the honor of being a guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

In 1963, he married the former Joyce Kovach.

That same year, he began working for the Packard Electric Corp. in Warren, as a machine repairman, retiring in 1996.

He enjoyed antiquing, which lead to his many collections, Made In Occupied Japan, porcelain figurines and wind up tin toys are just two of many.

He also enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. His longest trip was by RV to Alaska.

John also remodeled many homes in the Warren and Howland area to rent or sell.

Wherever he went or whatever he did was enjoyed with his loving partner of 38 years, Judy Grooms. He loved life and was happiest with his daughter, grandson and great-grandson.

John is survived by his daughter, Connie Farrell, of Warren; grandson, Chance Allan Farrell and great-grandson, Grayson Allan Farrell. He also leaves behind siblings, Bill (Cheri) Farrell, Betty Perko, Walt Farrell, Norma Wood, Jim (Faith) Farrell and Marylou Hardesty and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Joyce L. Farrell and a brother, Bob Farrell.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Mr. Steven Amidon officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation those in attendance are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocols.

For many years John gave the gift of life as a proud, longtime blood donor. Therefore in lieu of flowers his family suggests material contributions be made to the American Red Cross, in his memory.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

