CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Lyon, Sr., 85 of Champion, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

He was born September 25, 1983, in Niles, the son of Roscoe and Nina (Day) Lyon, both deceased.

John has owned and operated many businesses, retired from the last Green Oakes Potting. He then continued work with his nephews Basil & Danny at Polivka International.

John was a loving grandpa and avid golfer. He liked to invent and has many patents. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered by family and friends as a funny, generous man who made up games and sayings (Growling Zebra’s and Faced You).

He has been married to Judy (Allen) Lyon for 62 years with two children, John (Dina) Lyon and Pam Lyon; seven grandchildren, Falyn (Adam) Krupsa, Nicklas (Stephanie) Lyon, Craig (Lindsay) Mast, Nicole (Kyle) Rhodes, Tiffany (Anthony) Carson, Cody (Aly) Sugg and Carter Mast; eight great-grandchildren, Adam, Trevor, and Brooks Krupsa, Cam Mast, Willow and Lila Rhodes, Kyla Carson and Jacob Sugg; his sister, Donna Polivka and he has many wonderful nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Corlos (Ernest) Kell and Lillian (Al) Campani.

I want to thank Dr. Chahine and his team for four years of treatment, showing such kindness and care.

Cremation has taken place. Per his wishes there are no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

