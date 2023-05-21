WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Bohovich, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born July 11, 1935, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John Bohovich and the late Margaret (Uveges) Bohovich.

John retired as a boardman at Packard Electric.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He loved golfing, bowling and watching Penn State football games.

John is survived by his wife, Suzane Bohovich; Goddaughter; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Joe and Antoinette Hydella.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.