Joel Lane Surrette, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joel Lane Surrette, 46, of Warren, Ohio died November 20, 2021 at Caprice Health Care Center.

He was born October 8, 1975 in Oxford, Mississippi, a son of Joel E. Surrette and Olean (Callahand) Copple.

He studied architecture in college.

He is survived by his mother, Olean Copple of Warren, Ohio, father, Joel E. (Brenda) Surrette of Courtland, Mississippi, brother, Timothy Surrette of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jasmine Surrette and beloved daughter Erica Surrette.

There will be no services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements for cremation.