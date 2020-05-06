Breaking News
Joel James Taneri, Warren, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

May 3, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Joel James Taneri, Warren, Ohio - obit
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joel James Taneri, 25, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 22, 1994, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Eileen (Mullen) Szitas and Rex J. Taneri.

Joel was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

He was a self-employed carpenter.

He loved computers, electronics and driving his Trailblazer.

He is survived by his mother, Eileen (Mullen) Szitas of Warren, Ohio; father, Rex J. Taneri of Canfield, Ohio; brothers, Crispin (Julie) Szitas of Jefferson, Ohio, Nicholas Szitas and Jeremiah Szitas, both of Southington, Ohio; nephew, Kyle Szitas and his best friend, Treason James.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

