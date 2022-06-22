WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody Michael Fuller, 41, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 20, 2022.

He was born November 19, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jody M. Fuller, Sr. and Donna R. (Harvey) Fuller.

Jody attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He was employed as a crane operator at Jason Barrackman Tree Service for 15 years.

He enjoyed fishing and playing with firewood.

He is survived by his mother, Donna R. (Harvey) Fuller of Warren, Ohio; father, Jody M. Fuller, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; children, Bryttain M. Fuller, Ainsley Fuller and Brendon Fuller; sisters, Stacey Fuller of Warren, Ohio and Dawn Bunch of West Virginia; brother, Richard Bunch of Warren, Ohio and companion, Kamyi Tursack.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

