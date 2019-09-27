Joanne M. Harrow, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne M. Harrow, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the care of hospice.

She was born April 25, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Wanda (Politoski) Swistok.

Joanne and her late husband, John, owned and operated Harrow’s Silver and Such.

She was a member of Warren Revival Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth A. DeVault of Warren, Ohio; son, Wayne (Ami) Plott of Southington, Ohio; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, John Harrow and brother, David Swistok.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Crown Hill Burial Park, where Pastor James Holbrook will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Warren Revival Center, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.