Joanne L. Totten, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Totten, 89, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Lake Wales, Florida, passed on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley.

She was born June 10, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Kline and the late Molly (Keiser) Kline.

On February 2, 1952, she married Kenneth Totten, Jr. and they spent 39 years together until his passing on September 22, 1991.

Joanne graduated from Central School of Practical Nursing in Cleveland. She worked as a key punch operator at LTV Steel and also as an LPN for a time.

Joanne was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Lake Wales, Florida, where she was in the Choir and the Senior Circle and also a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Warren, Ohio.

She enjoyed cross stitching and reading and spending time with family and friends.

Joanne is survived by her sons, Kenneth William (Cynthia) Totten III of Warren, Ohio, Thomas Alan (Karen) Totten of Port Charlotte, Florida, Timothy Paul (Joyce) Totten of Warren, Ohio; grandsons, Kenneth (Shannon) Totten, Christopher (Clara) Totten, Timothy Totten, Michael Totten, Jeffrey (Taylor) Totten; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Caleb, Adeline, Margaret, William and Tanner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, George Robert Totten; brothers, Charles and Robert Kline and sister, Evelyn Devoe.

Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Christ Episcopal Church Columbarium.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Christ Episcopal Church, the American Cancer Society and or Hospice of the Valley, in her memory.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff at the Shepherd of the Valley-Howland and Hospice of the Valley for the loving care and compassion provided to our mom.