WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne K. Ryder, aged 78 years, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 following a brief illness.

Born March 12, 1944 to the late William and Garnetta (Sahners) Killin, Joanne grew up and later raised her own family in the Warren, Ohio area.

She had been employed with Packard Electric and retired following 32 years of service.

An avid Cleveland sports fan, she could often be found watching her Indians–which in her world they will always be–or cheering on her Browns–who she was certain were actually playing against the NFL officials. Besides enjoying the typical seasons of “wait till next year,” Joanne would also wander through antique stores at the side of her husband, Sam. Although she loved the treasures they found along the way, it was always the time they spent together that she most cherished.

Carrying on through this lifetime in honor of Joanne will be her husband of 27 years, Samuel, who she affectionately called “my Sam”; daughter, Pamela (Timothy) Larrison; sons, James Needles and Douglas (Patricia) Needles; stepson, Steve Ryder and sister, Becky (Thomas) Crain. “Gram”/”Great-Gram” will forever love and with pride watch over her eight wonderful grandchildren and 16 beautiful great-grandchildren. Lastly, her “who rescued who” pupper, Daisy, is sorely going to miss that “oh I dropped a cookie…here, Daisy.”

Going home ahead of Joanne was her brother, Victor Killin; sister Cathy K. Litz and infant sister, Beverly Killin

In keeping with Joanne’s wishes, a private cremation service has taken place. Celebrating her life together with friends and family will take place at a future date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

Until we meet again, our beautiful Joanne. “And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest”.

