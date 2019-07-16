Joanne Crawford Gargas, Bloomfield, Ohio – Obituary

BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Crawford Gargas, 85, Bloomfield, Ohio, affectionately known as Mama Jo, passed away Sunday, July, 14, 2019, at O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center.

She was born on January 5, 1934, in Somerset Pennsylvania to the late Wallace and Sara (Lentz) Crawford.

Her life in Somerset and beyond was shaped by three very special women: her mother, her aunt, Betty Lentz and her aunt, Iva Miller Kimmel. They surrounded her with their love, instilled her faith in God and encouraged her dreams.

After graduating from Somerset high school, she earned her nursing degree from Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing. Her time at West Penn was rewarded with both a lifelong profession that she loved and an enduring friendship with Joanne Santucci of Warren.

At Geneva on the lake, she met Thomas Michael Gargas (Farmer Tom). He became her husband of 49 years before preceding her in death in August 2006. Together they raised four boisterous children and thousands of pumpkins in Bloomfield.

When she was not working midnights as an RN at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Hillside Rehab Hospital and later Heatherhill Nursing Home, she had many activities. She enjoyed quilting, attending church, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She was a kind, devout person cherished by friends, patients and family.

For the past six years she lived at Champion Estates Assisted Living. Even though she readily admitted that her “memory is shot” she never failed to remark how happy and well cared for she was there.

After suffering a stroke in May, her final days were spent at O’Briens Nursing Home under the care of Southern Care Hospice. She passed away on Sunday, July 14 in the loving company of her sister, Beckie; her son, Marty and her guardian angel, Kelly Gargas RN.

She is survived by her sister, Beckie (Steve) Pender; her son, Marty (Kelly) Gargas of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Peggy Gargas of Idaho and Michele (Ramsey) Saxon of Moriston, Florida; son, Dan Gargas of Lakeland, Florida; her grandchildren, James (Fabrice Simeon) Gargas of Kensington, Maryland, Bonnie (Ric) Rojas of Buckeye, Arizona, Laura Saxon of Morriston, Florida and Cory Gargas of Fayetteville, Arkansas and many nieces, nephews and friends.

According to her wishes, there will not be any calling hours or services. Please celebrate her life when you see flowers, birds, deer and of course, pumpkins.

Contributions in her memory can be made to North Bloomfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 68, N. Bloomfield, OH 44450 or Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation, 3006B Caves Road, Suite D206, Austin, TX 78746.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.