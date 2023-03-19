LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanna Louise Weant, 79, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away Thursday morning, March 16, 2023, at the Renaissance of Richfield/Bath.

She was born June 11, 1943, in Warren, a daughter of John E. “Jack” and Marian L. (Seiple) Weant.

Joanna was a 1961 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She worked for Alcan Aluminum for a time and Snelson and Snelson, DDS in Warren for several years, retiring in 2019.

She enjoyed reading, drawing, board games and crafts and was considered an “honorary mother” to all of the family children.

Joanna will be deeply missed by her sister, Donna (David) Ertzinger, of Medina; a niece, Kimberly Cyphert and a nephew, Timothy (Melynda) Ertzinger. She also leaves behind grandnieces, Bethany and Lauren Cyphert, Alexis and Aubriella Ertzinger and Gabby Mazzoni and grandnephews, Jordan and Nate Mazzoni.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Brett Faris officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from Noon to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Joanna will be laid to rest in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

