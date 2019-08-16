JoAnn Rose Martin, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Rose Martin, 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Hospice House.

She was born April 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Anthony and Loretta Jean (Piersante) Delpha.

She was a 1965 graduate of Boardman High School and later the Youngstown School of Cosmetology. She had been a beautician for 40 years in the Youngstown-Warren area and held manager’s license. She also had an employee of Chic Wig and enjoyed styling wigs for many cancer patients.

She leaves behind her son, James (Rebecca) Martin of Warren, Ohio; sister, Lori (Bill) Welsh of Portage, Indiana; six grandchildren, Seth, Zaynah, Jazzie, Kyle, Byron and Gia; two nieces, Lisa (Chris) Sheid and Gina (Tony) Williams and two great-nieces, Abby and Hailey Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Martin, whom she married March 8, 1969 and grandson, Austin Martin.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Victory Christian Center, Warren Campus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.