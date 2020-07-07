JoAnn R. Green, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn R. (Roberts) Green, 72, of Champion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, surrounded by the love of her life of 38 years, Jim and her family, at the Select Specialty Hospital – Cleveland Fairhill.

She was born December 15, 1947 in Warren, the daughter of William E. and Dorothy M. (Miller) Roberts.

JoAnn was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed many social gatherings and class reunions with her former classmates.

She attended Trumbull Business College and worked several years for American Greetings and various merchandising positions.

Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with them, taking them to special events and activities. JoAnn and her husband Jim spent most of their marriage western square dancing where they met some of their best friends. They traveled the country to conventions throughout the years. They also spent a great deal of time camping with their family, an activity many family members enjoyed together. She was always the organizer making sure there were abundant breakfasts and plenty of s’mores.

She spent the last 17 years in Arizona in the winters where she enjoyed many happy hours with friends and social activities. She was extremely active, teaching line dancing classes, scoping out the best garage sales and organizing theme parties with friends. JoAnn was always on the move. She spent many years planning activities with Beta Sigma Phi and volunteering as a member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary. She was an advocate for rescued animals and gave homes to many homeless pets over the years.

JoAnn was a talented seamstress, making clothes, quilts, purses and special keepsakes for family members. She loved to make jewelry and taught many of her grandchildren, as well. She was an expert at shopping. JoAnn never missed a good party, never missed a good deal and never missed a moment enjoying life with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, James G. Green, whom she married June 12, 1982. She also leaves behind her children, Lori (Chris) Kershner, Todd (Kathy) Morgan, Tim (Barb) Morgan, Cameron (Shelly) Green, Jamie (Joe) Kopacz and Leslie Neal; as well as 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one brother, Jack Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the Champion Township Cemetery Chapel on Thursday afternoon, July 9. The family will host friends and family for a potluck cookout (her favorite) at their home at 4:00 p.m. following the services.

In lieu of flowers JoAnn’s family requests material donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Green are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

