JoAnn N. Brunstetter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn N. Brunstetter, 88, of Warren, died late Tuesday afternoon, January 12, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.



She was born November 29, 1932, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Earl and Margaret (Bushka) Nicholson.



JoAnn was a 1950 graduate of Johnstown High School. After moving to Warren, she was employed as an assembler with the former Packard Electric Corp. in Warren for 31years.



She married Thomas F. Brunstetter on December 22, 1975. They shared 26 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death January 17, 2002.



JoAnn enjoyed taking care of her home and spending time with her family.



She is survived by two sons, Thomas (Janette) Roach, of Warren and Jeffrey (Lynda) Roach, of Howland. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Jessica (Dan) Seikel, Christin Ormsby, Corey Roach, Colin (Allyson) Roach, Sara (Derek) Jeffrey, and Emily Roach; and five great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband and parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by a brother.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.



Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols.



JoAnn will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.



In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.