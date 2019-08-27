Joan McDonald Litton, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan McDonald Litton, 85, of Warren, passed away after an extended illness, surrounded by her loving family, Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at her residence.

She was born February 19, 1934 in Warren, a daughter of the late Charles F. and Margaret (Shelar) McDonald.

Joan was a 1952 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed with the Warren City Health Department for many years prior to retiring.

She married the love of her life, Clarence L. “Dick” Litton on October 17, 1953. They shared almost 66 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Joan was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Warren where she taught Sunday school and Bible study classes. She was also a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sebastian, Florida, where she and her husband had a winter home.

She enjoyed walking the beach, cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Joan is survived by three children, Richard (Denise) Litton of Geneva and Bonnie Meere and Christopher (Dawn Rae) Litton, both of Warren. She also leaves behind a sister, Carol Van De Moere of La Jolla, California; five grandchildren, Leo Meere, Elizabeth Rossi, Jessica Saker and Alexandra and Jack Litton and two great-grandsons, Elliott and Pierce Rossi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard McDonald and a grandson, Joseph Saker.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Avenue NW, Warren, with Pastor Eugene Koene officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30 at the church.

Joan will be laid to rest in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

Joan’s family would like to extend special thanks to her wonderful health care aides over the years, especially MVI Hospice Care, Carol Brown, Ann Ray, Cathy Turner and Rev. Joseph Congemi for his friendship.

The family requests that material contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Litton are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

