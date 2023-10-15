WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Shively, 77, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, October 13, 2023 at Autumn Hills Care Center of Niles.

She was born October 21, 1945 in North Bloomfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and the late Elsie (Beckwith) Pettit.

Joan enjoyed playing bingo, camping and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Frank Shively of Warren and four grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Shively; sons, Jeffrey Shively and Douglas Keith Shively; daughter, Pamela Shively; sister, Virginia Pettit Tod and brother, John Pettit.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the ASPCA to help animals in her memory https://www.aspca.org.

