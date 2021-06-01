Joan M. Ricci, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a mixture of sadness and rejoicing that we announce the home going of Joan M. Ricci, 87, of Warren, Ohio on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was surrounded by her family at her home as she closed her eyes on this side and was welcomed into heaven by her Savior, Jesus Christ.



Joan was born in Brecksville, Ohio to Frank and Hattie Vesely on March 20, 1934.

She graduated from Brecksville High School and later attended Cleveland Bible College after accepting the Lord at a Billy Graham Crusade.

Joan was a diligent worker and held various jobs including at the Evangelistic Book Store in Warren, and as the manager of Noble Wire and Terminal for many years until her retirement at 79. She also was a foster parent for over 15 years and cared for nearly 100 newborns and children during that time.



Joan’s faith and her family were so important to her.

She was a member of the Champion Baptist Church for over 50 years where she headed up the nursery ministry for most of those years, played on the softball and volleyball teams and bowled on a church league until nearly 80.

Joan was well loved for her many corny jokes, especially the ‘fire-arm’ story.



Joan was survived by her loving husband, Anthony Ricci, of 37 years, her four children, Jim Lawson (Diana) of Michigan, Cindy Odom (Jimmy) of Ohio, Tim Lawson (Darla) of North Carolina and Rebecca Philpot (Rob) of Maine, her brother Tom Vesely (Lil) of Georgia, 20 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many loving friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Frank, Robert and Edwin.



A memorial service will be held at the Champion Baptist Church on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and will be officiated by family friend, Pastor Bill Aiken.

Cremation services are entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

If desired, donations may be made in Joan’s memory in lieu of flowers to the Champion Baptist Church at 556 Center St. W. to be used in the church nursery which was close to Joan’s heart.



Special thanks to all of the staff and volunteers, from Traditions Health Hospice who became like family to Joan and Tony and cared for her with love and respect for 14 months.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.