Joan M. Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Lewis, 85, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her daughter’s home.



She was born July 26, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Merle and Elizabeth (Cramer) Shirey.



Joan was a 1954 graduate from Warren G. Harding High School and went on to attend the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her diploma as a registered nurse.

Most of Joan’s career as a nurse was spent in the field of long term care, where she served as a Director of Nursing and as an administrator. Joan was one of the first individuals in the State of Ohio to pass the State Nursing Home administrator test.



She was of the Lutheran faith.



Joan is survived by her daughters, Linda Rhodes of Warren, Ohio, Laura Merriam of Warren, Ohio and Lisa Husted of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; grandsons, Jason (Francesca) Rhodes, Eric (Lexi) Rhodes, Kyle (Nicole) Rhodes, Michael Merriam, Jonathan (Ally) Husted and Kevin Husted; great-grandchildren, Antonio, Willow, Lila, Giada, Carmella, Vincent, Ethan, McKinley, Von and Kayce and sister, Martha Fitzpatrick.



In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Harlan Lewis and first husband, Earl Kaufman.



Privates services were held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to Alzheimer’s, in her memory.





