Joan M. Crawford, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Crawford, 92, of Champion, Ohio died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born August 13, 1928, in Worthington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William W. and Hazel (Shearer) Edwards.

She graduated high school in Worthington, Pennsylvania and on April 20, 1949, she married Ronald G. Crawford. They moved to the Warren area in 1965.

Joan was a homemaker and also retired from the United Telephone Company, where she worked as an operator.

Joan was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

She enjoyed watching her daughter’s bowl, sewing, gardening, reading the Tribune, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald J. Crawford of Chattanooga, Tennessee, William (Michelle) Crawford of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Donald Crawford of Chattanooga, Tennessee; daughters, Eileen (Donald) Palm of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Christina (Jeff) Huth of Champion, Ohio and Mary Kay (Judd) Crawford of Champion, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Crawford; sons, Stephen and James Crawford and her siblings.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Twp., Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in her memory.

Due to the current pandemic and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

