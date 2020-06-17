Joan H. Wilkinson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan H. Wilkinson, 90, of Bethlehem, Georgia, formerly of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, at her residence.

She was born February 24, 1930, in Warren, a daughter of the late Robert J. and Kathryn (Saxman) Hinkle.

After graduating from high school, Joan spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family. She was an exceptional seamstress and sewed for many of her friends.

She married John I. “Jack” Wilkinson on June 30, 1950. They shared almost 60 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death April 30, 2010.

Joan was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Warren.

She enjoyed singing in the civic chorus. Joan volunteered her time with Trumbull Mobile Meals and she was actively involved with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Williams of Costa Rica; a brother, Robert Hinkle; her grandson, Robert P. (Cynthia A.) Wilkinson of Bethlehem, Georgia, with whom she made her home and two great-grandchildren, Kathryn Rose Wilkinson and John P. Wilkinson.

Besides her husband and parents, Joan was preceded in death by two sons, Charles D. and John H. Wilkinson.

Over the last two years, Joan made her home with her grandson and his family and their puppies, which brought her much joy.

The family will hold a small graveside service to celebrate Joan’s life at a later date.

Joan will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

The family requests material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Wilkinson are under the direction of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.