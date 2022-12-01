CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Delores Hegner, 88, of Champion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 3, 1934 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Don Heinbaugh and the late Evelyn (Miller) Heinbaugh.

She was a graduate of Uniontown High School.

Joan loved reading, and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She was very artistic. Joan enjoyed birds and gardening.

She is survived by her son, Terry (Thayer) Hegner of Chardon, Ohio, granddaughters, Emily (Brian) Gates and Molly Hegner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hegner and infant daughter, Tracy Hegner.

There will be no services at this time, cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that material contributions be made to the Geauga County Public Library in Joan’s memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.