WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan A. Levelle, 85, of Warren, OH passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 13, 1936, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Henning Malm and the late Winifred (Gibson) Malm.

She loved God and her family. Joan was a member of Champion Church of the Nazarene.

She loved to read, crochet, playing board games with family particularly scrabble.

She is survived by her children, Debra Guyer of Warren, Ohio, son, Tim (Maria) Messenger of Bradford, Vermont and daughter, Mary Beth (Jack) Clark of Warren, Ohio, nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Levelle; son, Russ Messenger; one brother and two sisters.

Private Services will be held.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren,Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.