HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo C. Maas, 85, of Howland, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 17, 1936 in Waynesville, Missouri, a daughter of the late Loren H. and Beatrice I. (McDonald) Brotherton.

She married Richard Maas on August 27, 1963.

Jo had an associate degree in accounting and sold real estate in Warren.

She enjoyed traveling to the southwest, being a Girl Scout leader, volunteering as a church camp cook and singing alto. She was a 32-year survivor from a massive stroke and remained the wise and intelligent matriarch of the Maas family. Even before she could communicate well following her stroke, she could sing her favorite church hymns. She was a mother to many with her gentle guidance, encouraging people to follow their talents and dreams. After her husband retired, they were snowbirds and traveled the USA in a 32’ motorhome, from California to the Keys and most recently Sebring, Florida.

She is survived by her husband and devoted caregiver, Richard E. Maas of Howland; son, Randal G. Maas of Hubbard; daughters, Robyn E. Maas of Poland and Rhonda Hite of Howland; daughter-in-law, Michelle Gentile of Howland; a sister, Charlene Shields of Arizona; grandchildren, Renee, Robert, Rachel, Raina, Riley, Aiden and Ava and great-granddaughter, Raelyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Richard E. Maas, Jr.

Jo was also a founding member of the Cortland Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made to the Cortland Church of Christ in her name.

A celebration of life will be held outdoors in May to honor her memory.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the cremation services.

