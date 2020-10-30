Jo Anna Sexton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Anna Sexton, 50, of Warren, died late Wednesday evening, October 28, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence.

She was born November 27, 1969 in Warren, a daughter of Gaylord F. “Frank” and Eva E. (Greer) Sexton.

Jo Anna was a 1988 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She then attended Youngstown State University, where she achieved a Bachelor of Accounting Degree.

She spent 15 years working as the bookkeeper for the Mocha House in Warren and she loved her Mocha family dearly.

Jo Anna enjoyed animals and listening to music. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren.

She is survived by her two daughters, Eva R. Sexton and Corinne D. (Daniel) Sexton, both of Warren. She also leaves behind a sister, Sheila (Jay) Bridenbaugh of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Randy (Jenett) Jackson of Elizabethton, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Danielle, Deric, Damien, Camrinne, Zane and Julius and two great-grandchildren.

Jo Anna was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Frank and Eva; a brother, Ronnie Jackson and a sister, Linda Booth.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Ms. Sexton are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

