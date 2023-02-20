WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmie Wayne Benson II, 52 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, following a brief illness.

He was born May 26, 1970, in Warren, Ohio a son of the late Jimmie Benson and Millie (Littell) Roach.

Jimmie liked working and spending time with family and friends at Nelson Ledges. He enjoyed going to concerts, festivals, reading and cooking.

He is survived by his mother, Millie (Littell) Roach; son, Jimmie (Elizabeth) Benson III of Mentor, Ohio; daughters, Mercedes Benson of Corpus Christi, Texas and Victoria Benson of Cordova, Tennessee; siblings, Lisa Benson, Brian (Heather) Roach, Amber Benson and Autumn (Brian) Ryan and grandchildren, Kiley and Jimmie IV Benson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Benson.

A gathering of friends will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

