Jewell Ruby Riddle Woods, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jewell Riddle Woods, 69, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 1, 1951 in Chardon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alva A. and the late Mae F. (Lewis) Riddle.

On September 26, 1989, she married Jeffrey A. Woods and they spent the next 29 years together, until his passing on September 22, 2019.

Jewell worked as a nursing home aide in Tennessee and in Huntsburg.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers and cooking.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey A Woods, Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee and James Courtney of Albion, Pennsylvania and siblings, Shirley (Ken) Bacon of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Ernestine (Espy) Miller of Southington, Ohio, Jack Riddle of Colebrook, Ohio, Maxine (Ken) Bell of Burton, Ohio and Chauncey (Deborah) Riddle of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jeffrey Allan Woods, Sr.; brothers, Mac, Winters and David and her sisters, Virginia, Annabelle and Josephine.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no services, cremation arrangements will be handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

